First Graphene Ltd Unveils Strategic Growth and Innovation Plans

First Graphene Ltd ( (AU:FGR) ) has provided an announcement.

First Graphene Ltd’s recent investor presentation highlights their financial performance for FY25, updates on manufacturing, and research and development initiatives, including grant programs. The company is focusing on the commercial adoption of graphene, particularly in the cement and concrete segments, and outlines key growth opportunities and pathways for future expansion.

More about First Graphene Ltd

First Graphene Ltd is a world-leading material technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of advanced graphene materials. Their primary product, PureGRAPH®, is designed to revolutionize material performance across various industries.

Average Trading Volume: 1,404,776

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$80.31M

