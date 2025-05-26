First Graphene Ltd Reveals Top Holders in Latest Report

Confident Investing Starts Here:

First Graphene Ltd ( (AU:FGR) ) just unveiled an update.

First Graphene Ltd has released its top holders report, highlighting the distribution of its listed options. The report indicates that BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd holds the largest share at 23.11%, followed by Time Valuations Pty Ltd and Debt Management Asia Corporation. This distribution of holdings reflects the company’s shareholder landscape and may influence future strategic decisions and investor relations.

More about First Graphene Ltd

First Graphene Ltd operates in the advanced materials industry, focusing on the production and supply of high-quality graphene products. The company is involved in developing graphene-based solutions for various applications, enhancing material properties across industries.

YTD Price Performance: 22.22%

Average Trading Volume: 352,652

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$24.71M

