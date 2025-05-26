First Graphene Ltd Reports Concentrated Ownership in Latest Holdings Update

Confident Investing Starts Here:

First Graphene Ltd ( (AU:FGR) ) just unveiled an update.

First Graphene Ltd has released a holdings range report for its listed options, indicating a significant concentration of ownership among larger stakeholders. The report shows that a majority of the issued share capital is held by a small number of investors, which could impact the company’s market dynamics and influence strategic decisions.

First Graphene Ltd operates in the advanced materials industry, focusing on the production and supply of high-quality graphene products. The company is dedicated to leveraging graphene’s unique properties for various applications, aiming to enhance performance across multiple sectors.

YTD Price Performance: 22.22%

Average Trading Volume: 352,652

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$24.71M

