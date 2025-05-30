First Foundation Approves Amended Equity Incentive Plan

Confident Investing Starts Here:

First Foundation ( (FFWM) ) has shared an announcement.

At its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 29, First Foundation Inc. approved an Amended and Restated 2024 Equity Incentive Plan, increasing the shares available for awards to 4,000,000 and granting additional rights to the plan’s Administrator. The meeting also saw the election of ten directors, the ratification of Crowe LLP as the independent auditor, and approval of executive compensation measures, including an annual advisory vote on executive pay.

The most recent analyst rating on (FFWM) stock is a Buy with a $9.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on First Foundation stock, see the FFWM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on FFWM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FFWM is a Neutral.

First Foundation’s stock score reflects its return to profitability and strategic improvements in the latest earnings call. Financial performance remains a concern due to profitability and cash flow issues, while technical indicators are mixed. Valuation is challenging with a negative P/E ratio, though a high dividend yield offers some appeal.

More about First Foundation

First Foundation Inc. operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering investment advisory services through its subsidiary, First Foundation Advisors.

Average Trading Volume: 802,345

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $430.9M

