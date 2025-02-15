First Eagle Boosts Alphabet Holdings with 7,496 Shares

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

First Eagle Investment Management LLC, managed by Jean Marie Eveillard, recently executed a significant transaction involving Alphabet Inc. Class C ((GOOG)). The hedge fund increased its position by 7,496 shares.

Recent Updates on Alphabet Inc. Class C stock

Alphabet Inc. Class C (GOOG) reported strong financial results for Q4 2024, with a 12% year-over-year increase in consolidated revenues to $96.5 billion. This growth was driven by a 10% rise in Google Services revenue, including Google Search and YouTube ads, and a significant 30% increase in Google Cloud revenue, attributed to advancements in AI infrastructure. The company’s operating income surged by 31%, net income rose by 28%, and earnings per share increased by 31% to $2.15. Despite a year-to-date price performance decline of 1.87%, Alphabet remains optimistic about future growth, focusing on AI advancements and strategic investments. CEO Sundar Pichai emphasized the company’s leadership in AI and announced plans for substantial capital expenditures to enhance technological capabilities. Significant recent transactions by several hedge funds, including Tweedy Browne CO LLC, Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC, and others, reflect increased confidence in the stock.

More about Alphabet Inc. Class C

YTD Price Performance: -1.44%

Average Trading Volume: 19,399,968

Current Market Cap: $2278.6B