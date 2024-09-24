First Class Metals Secures Key Exploration Grant

First Class Metals Plc (GB:FCM) has released an update.

First Class Metals Plc, a UK-based exploration company, has been granted up to CAD200,000 from the Ontario Junior Exploration Program to fund half of the eligible expenses for its North Hemlo property exploration in Ontario, Canada. This non-dilutive grant, which First Class Metals has secured for the third consecutive year, will support the company’s continued efforts to identify potential mining prospects, specifically advancing work on the Dead Otter Trend. The funding reflects the Ontario Government’s commitment to investing in early exploration to maintain competitive mining opportunities and stimulate economic development.

