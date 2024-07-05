First Class Metals PLC Ownership Change Notified

First Class Metals Plc (GB:FCM) has released an update.

First Class Metals PLC has disclosed a significant change in ownership, with the notification of major holdings revealing a combined voting rights total of 10.1% now held by James Goozee and OREJ Financial Consultants Limited. The announcement details a direct holding of 4.5% and an additional 5.6% through financial instruments like CFDs, with the threshold being crossed on the 3rd of July, 2024. This strategic move has been officially communicated to the company and the Financial Conduct Authority, and full details are available on the company’s website.

