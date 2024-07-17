First Class Metals PLC Announces Successful Share Placing

First Class Metals Plc (GB:FCM) has released an update.

First Class Metals PLC, a UK-based metals exploration company, has successfully completed a private placing of over 3 million shares at 2.8 pence each, raising £85,000. The placement included shares loaned by director James Knowles under a Share Lending Agreement, with the expectation of the placing to be finalized by July 18, 2024. Additionally, shares have been issued to cover professional fees and as part of a year-two option payment to Nuinsco Resources Limited, with the total number of voting rights in the company remaining unchanged.

For further insights into GB:FCM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.