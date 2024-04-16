First Au Limited Sets Date for 2024 AGM

First AU Ltd. (AU:FAU) has released an update.

First Au Limited has announced its 2024 AGM will be held on May 16th, with important shareholder documents available online, including the Annual Report and Proxy Form. The company has transitioned to digital communication for shareholder notices following legislative changes, urging shareholders to update their email preferences for receiving these communications electronically.

