First Atlantic Nickel Partners with Colorado School of Mines for Geologic Hydrogen Exploration

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. has announced a strategic research partnership with the Colorado School of Mines to explore the potential of geologic hydrogen as an energy source. This collaboration will focus on two ophiolite complexes in Newfoundland, which are owned by First Atlantic, leveraging existing data to support academic research on geological hydrogen. The initiative aims to enhance the company’s operations by potentially realizing additional value from its projects, while contributing to the resilience of North America’s critical minerals supply chain.

YTD Price Performance: 40.91%

Average Trading Volume: 354,321

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$26.81M

