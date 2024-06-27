First Atlantic Nickel Enhances Expert Team

ArcPacific Resources Corp (TSE:FAN) has released an update.

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. has bolstered its expertise by appointing Dr. Ron Britten, a distinguished economic geologist and nickel expert, as a Technical Advisor for its Atlantic Nickel Project in Newfoundland. Additionally, Rahim Kassim-Lakha, a seasoned investment and capital markets professional, has joined as a Strategic Advisor. These strategic appointments, alongside a $2.1 million charity flow-through financing, poise the company for significant exploration and development in Atlantic Canada’s nickel sector.

