First Advantage Announces CFO Transition and Compensation Changes

The latest update is out from First Advantage (FA).

David L. Gamsey will retire as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company on December 1, 2024, with an agreement to modify his compensation, including accelerated equity vesting and guaranteed bonuses. Steven Marks, a seasoned professional with a background at Serta Simmons Bedding and PricewaterhouseCoopers, will take over the role, bringing his expertise as a licensed CPA in Georgia to the position. Marks’ appointment, effective November 8, 2024, follows his progressive financial leadership roles within the Company since 2016.

