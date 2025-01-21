Firetail Resources Updates Director’s Securities Interest

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts and uncover their success rate and average return.

Firetail Resources Limited ( (AU:FTL) ) has shared an announcement.

Firetail Resources Limited announced a change in Director Simon Lawson’s interest in the company’s securities, effective January 20, 2025. Lawson’s 1,250,000 unexercised options expired on this date, while his holdings of ordinary shares and performance rights remain unchanged, indicating a strategic adjustment in his investment profile within the company.

More about Firetail Resources Limited

Firetail Resources Limited operates in the resource sector, focusing on the development and management of mineral assets. The company is involved in exploring and investing in opportunities that enhance its portfolio of mining projects.

YTD Price Performance: -5.06%

Average Trading Volume: 257,632

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$24.86M

