FireFox Gold Identifies New High-Grade Targets at Mustajärvi Project

FireFox Gold Corp. ( (TSE:FFOX) ) has shared an announcement.

FireFox Gold Corp. has reported positive results from its borehole and fixed loop electromagnetic geophysical surveys at the Mustajärvi Gold Project in Finland. These surveys have identified new high-grade gold drill targets associated with conductive rocks, which may lead to the discovery of significant gold deposits. The findings indicate the presence of more high sulphide targets near and beyond existing drilling sites, potentially enhancing FireFox’s exploration prospects and strengthening its position in the gold mining industry.

More about FireFox Gold Corp.

FireFox Gold Corp. is a mining company operating in the gold exploration industry. The company focuses on identifying high-grade gold deposits, particularly in Finland, utilizing advanced geophysical methods to enhance its exploration activities.

YTD Price Performance: 5.00%

Average Trading Volume: 92,000

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.28M

