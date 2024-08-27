FireFox Gold Corp. Finalizes Funding for Finland Ventures

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSE:FFOX) has released an update.

FireFox Gold Corp. successfully completed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising $1,395,250 through the issuance of over 27 million units priced at $0.05 each. The funds are earmarked for mineral exploration and general working capital for the company’s projects in Finland. Notably, new investors acquired 57% of the offering, reflecting a vote of confidence in the company’s potential.

For further insights into TSE:FFOX stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.