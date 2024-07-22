FireFly Metals Strengthens Board with New Director

FireFly Metals (AU:FFM) has released an update.

FireFly Metals Ltd bolsters its board with the appointment of Renée Roberts, a seasoned finance executive with a track record in risk management, strategic leadership, and financial services, as a Non-Executive Director. This addition signifies the company’s transition from an emerging explorer to a substantial copper group, poised to enhance their Green Bay Copper-Gold Project. The move also tips the board composition in favor of independent directors, supporting the formation of key oversight committees.

For further insights into AU:FFM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.