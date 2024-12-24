FireFly Metals’ Director Increases Stake in Long-Term Incentives

FireFly Metals (AU:FFM) has released an update.
FireFly Metals has announced a change in the director’s interest, revealing that Stephen Parsons, through J&A (WA) Nominees Pty Ltd, has acquired 1,817,471 performance rights as part of a long-term incentive scheme. The acquisition was approved at the company’s AGM and aims to align the director’s interests with the company’s long-term goals. This move could signal potential growth prospects for investors keeping an eye on FireFly Metals.
