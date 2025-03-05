Firebrick Pharma Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

An announcement from Firebrick Pharma Limited ( (AU:FRE) ) is now available.

Firebrick Pharma Limited has announced the quotation of 11,578,947 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of March 5, 2025. This move is part of a previously announced transaction and is expected to enhance the company’s market presence and liquidity, potentially benefiting stakeholders by increasing the company’s visibility and access to capital.

More about Firebrick Pharma Limited

Firebrick Pharma Limited operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of health-related products.

YTD Price Performance: 50.0%

Average Trading Volume: 156,775

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

For detailed information about FRE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.