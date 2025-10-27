Firebird Metals Appoints New CEO to Drive Strategic Initiatives

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Firebird Metals Ltd. ( (AU:FRB) ) has shared an announcement.

Firebird Metals Limited has appointed Ron Mitchell as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective November 3, 2025. Mitchell, with over 25 years of experience in the mining and lithium-ion battery industry, is expected to drive the company’s strategic initiatives, including the establishment of an Australian laboratory and the continuation of its LMFP and LMR development in China. Evan Cranston will transition to Executive Chairman, while Peter Allen steps down as Managing Director to take on a consulting role, ensuring continuity in the company’s strategic direction.

Firebird Metals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on battery metals and lithium-ion battery materials. The company is involved in the development of high-purity manganese sulphate and has strategic plans for laboratory establishment in Australia and development projects in China.

