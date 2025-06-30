Fire Renders Western Forest Products’ Columbia Vista Sawmill Inoperable

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Western Forest Prod ( (TSE:WEF) ) has shared an update.

Western Forest Products Inc. announced that its Columbia Vista Division sawmill in Vancouver, Washington, has been extensively damaged by a fire, rendering it inoperable. The mill, which produced 53 million board feet of lumber in 2024, primarily focused on Douglas Fir specialty products for Japan and U.S. markets. While no injuries were reported, the incident may impact the company’s operations and market supply, necessitating an investigation and assessment to determine the next steps.

Western Forest Products Inc. is an integrated forest products company focused on building a margin-focused log and lumber business to compete in global softwood markets. With operations primarily on the coast of British Columbia and Washington State, the company is a leading supplier of high-value, specialty forest products to worldwide markets, boasting a lumber capacity of 780 million board feet from six sawmills, and additional facilities for remanufacturing and glulam manufacturing.

