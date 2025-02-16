Fire And Gas Technologies Announces Key Agenda for Upcoming Shareholders’ Meeting

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Fire And Gas ( (IL:FGAS) ) has provided an update.

Fire And Gas Technologies Ltd has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting and Special Shareholders’ Meeting scheduled for March 25, 2025. Key agenda items include the availability of the company’s audited financial statements for 2023, the appointment of PWC as the auditors, and the approval of employment terms for key executive positions including the CEO, CFO, CTO, CIO, and Vice Presidents of Sales and Operations. Additionally, the issuance of 45,000 options to the CEO is set for approval, highlighting an emphasis on aligning management incentives with company performance.

More about Fire And Gas

Fire And Gas Technologies Ltd operates within the technology sector, focusing on providing advanced solutions related to fire safety and gas management. The company is dedicated to offering innovative and reliable products to enhance safety measures in various environments.

YTD Price Performance: 1.11%

Average Trading Volume: 5,881

Current Market Cap: ILS252.8M

