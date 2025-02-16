Fire And Gas Company Ltd. Appoints New Director to Strengthen Management

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Fire And Gas ( (IL:FGAS) ) has provided an announcement.

Fire And Gas Company Ltd. has announced the appointment of Yossi Cohen as a new director, effective immediately. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its management team and operational efficiency, reflecting its commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement.

YTD Price Performance: 1.11%

Average Trading Volume: 5,881

Current Market Cap: ILS252.8M

