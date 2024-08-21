FinVolution Reports Growth Amidst Global Expansion

FinVolution Group (FINV) has released an update.

FinVolution Group has reported a robust performance in its second quarter 2024 financial results, with a noteworthy 6.0% increase in transaction volume across China and an impressive 32.4% surge in international transactions. The company’s international revenues climbed by 21.9%, signifying its growing global footprint. Despite a slight decline in net profit compared to the previous year, FinVolution remains a leading fintech platform with expanding user and borrower bases.

