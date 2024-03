Finvolution Group (FINV) has released an update.

FinVolution Group has reported a significant year-over-year growth for Fiscal Year 2023, with a record total transaction volume of RMB 194.3 billion, marking a 10.8% increase. Net revenues also reached a new high at RMB 12.5 billion, up 12.7%. The company’s international transaction volume and revenues saw an impressive surge, contributing 17% to the total net revenues.

