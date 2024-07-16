Fintel PLC Expands with Strategic RSMR Acquisition

Fintel PLC (GB:FNTL) has released an update.

Fintel PLC, a UK-based fintech and support services leader, has conditionally agreed to acquire RSMR, enhancing its fund research and ratings capabilities for the financial services sector. The acquisition, which will integrate RSMR into Fintel’s Defaqto platform, aligns with Fintel’s strategy to grow its market presence and service offerings. This marks Fintel’s ninth business acquisition in a year, demonstrating its commitment to expanding its data and technology solutions for financial professionals.

