FintechWerx Partners with Secure Digital Payments to Enhance Payment Solutions

FintechWerx International Software Services, Inc. ( (TSE:WERX) ) has provided an update.

FintechWerx International Software Services Inc. has entered into a License and Services Agreement with Secure Digital Payments (SDP) to integrate PaymentWerx into SDP’s technology stack. This partnership aims to modernize SDP’s processing systems, enhance fraud prevention, and improve operational resilience. The integration of PaymentWerx, which offers a unified and secure payment gateway with multiple payment methods and fraud mitigation tools, is expected to optimize approval rates, reduce fraud exposure, and improve settlement efficiency. This strategic move is anticipated to strengthen SDP’s ability to deliver faster and more secure payment solutions across North America, while also supporting FintechWerx’s commitment to empowering payment service providers.

FintechWerx is a financial technology company that provides onboarding, payments, identity verification, fraud mitigation, and data services to merchants, independent sales organizations, and payment service providers. It offers a comprehensive solution that eliminates the need for a patchwork of providers.

