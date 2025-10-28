FintechWerx Announces Licensing Agreement with Secure Digital Payments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

FintechWerx International Software Services, Inc. ( (TSE:WERX) ) has issued an announcement.

FintechWerx International Software Services Inc. has announced a licensing agreement with Secure Digital Payments (SDP), allowing SDP to market, distribute, and sublicense the PaymentWerx technology in Canada and the United States. This agreement, which includes a set-up fee and ongoing monthly payments, is expected to enhance FintechWerx’s market presence and operational capabilities, potentially benefiting stakeholders by expanding the reach of its PaymentWerx technology.

FintechWerx is a financial technology company that specializes in providing onboarding, payments, identity verification, fraud mitigation, and data services. It caters to merchants, independent sales organizations, and payment service providers, offering an integrated alternative to multiple service providers.

