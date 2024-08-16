Fintech Ecosystem Corp. Announces Dissolution and Stock Redemption

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. Class A (FEXD) just unveiled an update.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. has announced its plan to dissolve and liquidate, redeeming all outstanding Class A common stock at approximately $10.69 per share due to its failure to secure an initial business combination within the required timeframe. Stockholders of record will receive their share of the liquidation directly, while those holding shares in “street name” need not take action. The liquidation is set to be finalized within ten business days, with the Company’s sponsor waiving its redemption rights, and warrants set to expire with no value.

