Finsbury Trust Completes Share Buyback

Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs (GB:FGT) has released an update.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has announced the buyback of 207,832 of its own shares at a price of 845.83 pence each, which will now be held in treasury. Post-purchase, the company has 46,912,524 shares in treasury and the total number of voting rights stands at 178,078,779. This move follows the authorization granted at the company’s Annual General Meeting earlier this year.

