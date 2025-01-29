Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC Executes Share Buyback

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs ( (GB:FGT) ) has shared an announcement.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has announced a significant share repurchase, acquiring 200,000 of its own shares to hold in treasury. This move increases the total treasury shares to over 75 million and adjusts the voting rights to 149,508,679, which may influence shareholder calculations according to FCA guidelines.

More about Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs

YTD Price Performance: 5.70%

Average Trading Volume: 737,650

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

