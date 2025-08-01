Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC Announces Share Buyback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs ( (GB:FGT) ) is now available.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has announced the purchase of 130,000 of its own shares at a price of 903.54 pence per share, which will be held in treasury. This transaction increases the total number of shares held in treasury to 85,533,971, while the total number of voting rights in the company is now 139,457,332. This move may impact shareholder calculations of interests in the company’s voting rights according to the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Spark’s Take on GB:FGT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FGT is a Outperform.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s overall stock score of 71 reflects a strong financial position and positive corporate developments. The robust balance sheet and reasonable valuation underpin the score, while challenges remain in operational efficiency and technical momentum. The company’s recent governance and strategic actions, such as the portfolio manager’s stake increase, add to investor confidence.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:FGT stock, click here.

More about Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs

Average Trading Volume: 423,919

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

For a thorough assessment of FGT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue