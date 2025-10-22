Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC Acquires Own Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Finsbury Gwth & Inc Shs ( (GB:FGT) ) is now available.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has announced the purchase of 250,000 of its own shares at a price of 846.26 pence per share, which will be held in treasury. This transaction increases the total number of shares held in treasury to 95,321,779 and results in 129,669,524 voting rights, which shareholders can use as a denominator for interest calculations in accordance with FCA’s rules.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FGT is a Outperform.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s overall stock score of 71 reflects a strong financial position and positive corporate developments. The robust balance sheet and reasonable valuation underpin the score, while challenges remain in operational efficiency and technical momentum. The company’s recent governance and strategic actions, such as the portfolio manager’s stake increase, add to investor confidence.

Average Trading Volume: 624,474

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

