Finolex Cables Schedules Earnings Call for Q2 2025 Results

Finolex Cables Limited ( (IN:FINCABLES) ) has provided an update.

Finolex Cables Limited has announced an upcoming Earnings Conference Call scheduled for August 14, 2025, to discuss the financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The call will be led by Mr. Mahesh Viswanathan, the Chief Financial Officer, and aims to provide insights into the company’s financial performance, potentially impacting investor perceptions and market positioning.

More about Finolex Cables Limited

Finolex Cables Limited operates in the electrical and telecommunication cables industry, providing a range of products including electrical cables, communication cables, and other related products. The company focuses on serving both domestic and international markets with a strong emphasis on quality and innovation.

Average Trading Volume: 31,463

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 134.3B INR

