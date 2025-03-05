Fino Payments Bank Increases Share Capital with New Employee Stock Allotment

FINO Payments Bank Ltd. ( (IN:FINOPB) ) just unveiled an update.

Fino Payments Bank Limited has announced the allotment of 4,100 equity shares to eligible employees under its Employee Stock Option Policy 2023. This move, approved by the Committee of Directors, increases the bank’s issued, subscribed, and paid-up share capital, reflecting the company’s commitment to employee engagement and retention. The allotment is expected to enhance stakeholder value and align employee interests with the company’s growth objectives.

More about FINO Payments Bank Ltd.

Fino Payments Bank Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing banking services through a network of branches and digital platforms. The company is known for its emphasis on financial inclusion, offering a range of products such as savings accounts, remittances, and insurance services, primarily targeting underserved and unbanked segments in India.

YTD Price Performance: -31.78%

Average Trading Volume: 9,553

Current Market Cap: 18.41B INR

