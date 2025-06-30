Finning International Completes Strategic Divestitures of 4Refuel and ComTech

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Finning International ( (TSE:FTT) ) has provided an update.

Finning International Inc. has completed the sale of its mobile on-site refueling business, 4Refuel, to H.I.G. Capital affiliates, and the sale of Compression Technology Corporation (ComTech) to a third party. These transactions are part of Finning’s strategy to simplify its business and concentrate on core dealership operations, aiming to unlock invested capital and enhance return on invested capital.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:FTT) stock is a Buy with a C$49.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Finning International stock, see the TSE:FTT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:FTT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:FTT is a Outperform.

Finning International’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and positive earnings call outcomes. The stock’s technical indicators show bullish momentum, though caution is advised due to potential overbought conditions. Valuation is reasonable, and recent corporate events support strategic growth.

More about Finning International

Finning International Inc. is the world’s largest Caterpillar dealer, providing equipment, parts, services, and performance solutions. Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, Finning operates in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

Average Trading Volume: 471,659

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$7.7B

