Finexia Financial Group Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Finexia Financial Group Ltd ( (AU:FNX) ) just unveiled an update.

Finexia Financial Group Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 26, 2025, at Aurora Place in Sydney. The company emphasizes the importance of shareholder participation and provides multiple methods for submitting proxy votes. Shareholders are encouraged to monitor the company’s website and ASX announcements for any updates regarding the meeting.

More about Finexia Financial Group Ltd

Finexia Financial Group Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing a range of financial products and services. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker FNX and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 122,212

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$9.03M

