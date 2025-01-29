Fineqia’s Cardano ETN Attracts $45 Million in AUM

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Fineqia International ( (TSE:FNQ) ) has provided an update.

Fineqia International’s subsidiary, Fineqia AG, has successfully garnered $45 million in assets under management for its new Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield Exchange Traded Note (ETN), listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange. This product allows investors to benefit from the price appreciation of Cardano assets while earning yield, and is part of a growing trend of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) that offer exposure to digital assets. The ETN is supported by Wave Digital Assets, LLC as the investment advisor, and highlights the increasing demand for regulated, easy-to-access investment vehicles in the digital asset space.

More about Fineqia International

Fineqia International Inc. is a digital asset and investment business. It focuses on providing innovative financial products, such as Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs), which allow investors to access digital assets and blockchain technologies in a regulated and transparent manner.

YTD Price Performance: 0%

Average Trading Volume: 652,340

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$14.41M

See more data about FNQ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.