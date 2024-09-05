Fineqia Bolsters Board with Fintech Veteran Thadaney

Fineqia International (TSE:FNQ) has released an update.

Fineqia International has enhanced its advisory board with the addition of Nicholas Thadaney, a prominent figure with a comprehensive background in financial services, fintech, and digital assets. Thadaney’s previous leadership roles include CEO of Global Equity Capital Markets at TMX Group and a board member of WonderFi Technologies Inc. His expertise is expected to amplify Fineqia’s presence and foster connections within the Canadian capital markets and beyond.

