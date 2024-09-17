FINEOS Director Increases Stake with CDI Purchase

FINEOS Corporation Holdings Plc Shs Chess Depositary Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:FCL) has released an update.

FINEOS Corporation Holdings PLC has announced that Director Michael Kelly has increased his indirect stake in the company by acquiring 93,000 Chess Depositary Interests (CDIs) on-market at a price of $1.4021 per CDI. Following the transaction, Kelly’s indirect holdings through Jacquel Investments Limited now total 171,735,999 CDIs. There were no changes in the director’s direct interest or in contracts related to the company.

