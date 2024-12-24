Finder Energy Sees Slight Dilution in Voting Power

Finder Energy Holdings Limited (AU:FDR) has released an update.

Finder Energy Holdings Limited has experienced a slight dilution in voting power from 53.5% to 53.1% due to the issuance of additional shares to investors, as part of a non-renounceable entitlement offer. Longreach Capital Investment Pty Ltd, a substantial holder, maintains its significant stake in the company despite this change. This development may interest investors tracking Finder’s stock performance in the market.

