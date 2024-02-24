Finch Therapeutics Faces Nasdaq Delisting and Patent Litigation

Finch Therapeutics Group (FNCH) has released an update.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. faces a challenge as Nasdaq has flagged it as a “public shell,” questioning the legitimacy of its operational business and suggesting a delisting. While the company contests this, seeking an appeal that delays any immediate delisting consequence, uncertainty looms over its future on the exchange. Additionally, ongoing patent litigation with Rebiotix Inc. and Ferring Pharmaceuticals further complicates Finch’s situation, with the trial now postponed to August 2024.

For further insights into FNCH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.