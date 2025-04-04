Finbar Group Director Increases Stake with New Share Acquisition

An update from Finbar Group Limited ( (AU:FRI) ) is now available.

Finbar Group Limited announced a change in the indirect interest of its director, Ms. Melissa Siew Ching Chan. On April 4, 2025, Ms. Chan acquired an additional 97,864 ordinary fully paid shares through an on-market purchase, increasing her indirect holdings to 23,616,191 shares. This acquisition reflects a strategic move to strengthen her stake in the company, potentially influencing Finbar’s market position and signaling confidence in its future prospects.

More about Finbar Group Limited

Finbar Group Limited operates in the real estate industry, focusing on property development and investment. The company is known for its residential and commercial projects, primarily targeting urban and metropolitan areas in Australia.

YTD Price Performance: -9.38%

Average Trading Volume: 82,290

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$197.3M

Find detailed analytics on FRI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue