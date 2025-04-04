Finbar Group Director Increases Indirect Shareholding

Finbar Group Limited ( (AU:FRI) ) has provided an announcement.

Finbar Group Limited has announced a change in the indirect interest of its director, Mr. John Chan. On April 4, 2025, Mr. Chan acquired an additional 97,864 ordinary fully paid securities through an on-market purchase, increasing his indirect holdings to 31,603,062 shares. This acquisition reflects a strategic move in the director’s investment portfolio, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future performance.

More about Finbar Group Limited

YTD Price Performance: -9.38%

Average Trading Volume: 82,290

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$197.3M

Find detailed analytics on FRI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

