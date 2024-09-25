Finbar Group Director Buys 50,000 Shares

Finbar Group Limited (AU:FRI) has released an update.

John Chan, a director at Finbar Group Limited, has increased his indirect stake in the company by purchasing 50,000 ordinary shares on-market, bringing his total indirect holdings to 29,655,198 shares. The transaction, which took place on September 25, 2024, was valued at $39,908.75. This financial move indicates a bolstering of Chan’s investment in the firm and could signal a vote of confidence to the stock market.

For further insights into AU:FRI stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.