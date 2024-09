Finbar Group Limited (AU:FRI) has released an update.

Finbar Group Limited has announced that Director Ronald Chan has increased his indirect interest in the company by purchasing an additional 50,000 ordinary shares on the market, bringing his total indirect holdings to 21,668,327 shares. The acquisition, valued at $39,908.75, did not affect his direct shareholding in the company, which remains at 242,584 shares.

