Financial Street Property Announces EGM for Director Appointment

Financial Street Property Co., Limited has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on October 10, 2024, in Beijing, for shareholders to vote on the appointment of Mr. Guo Mingming as a non-executive Director. Shareholders can attend in person or appoint a proxy to vote on their behalf, and the voting results will be publicly disclosed on the company’s and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s websites. The registration for share transfers will be closed from October 7 to October 10, 2024, to determine shareholder eligibility for the meeting.

