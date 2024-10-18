Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Monthly Dividends

Financial 15 Split Corp (TSE:FTN) has released an update.

Financial 15 Split Corp. has announced its regular monthly dividend distributions for Class A and Preferred shares, with payments scheduled for November 8, 2024. The investment company holds a diversified portfolio of 15 major financial services firms from Canada and the U.S. Since its inception, the corporation has provided substantial returns to its shareholders.

For further insights into TSE:FTN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.