Final Chance Holdings Extends Acquisition Offer

Final Chance Holdings Pte. Ltd. has extended its voluntary unconditional cash offer to acquire all issued and paid-up ordinary shares of Second Chance Properties Ltd. Shareholders are reminded of the new closing date and are provided with details on the level of acceptances received thus far. The offer aims to consolidate ownership and presents an opportunity for shareholders to liquidate their investments.

