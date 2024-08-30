Filtronic Seals $8.4M Deal with SpaceX

Filtronic (GB:FTC) has released an update.

Filtronic plc, a company specializing in aerospace, defence, space, and telecoms products, has announced an $8.4m contract win from SpaceX for the supply of E-band solid state power amplifier modules, bolstering their FY2025 outlook. This follows a strategic partnership agreement with SpaceX and marks the completion of vesting for the first tranche of share warrants. The company indicates that future orders from SpaceX will not result in additional warrant vestings and plans no further announcements unless significant deviations arise.

For further insights into GB:FTC stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.