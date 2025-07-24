Filtronic Expands Share Capital with New Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Filtronic ( (GB:FTC) ) has provided an update.

Filtronic plc has announced the issuance of 76,816 new Ordinary Shares following the exercise of options under the company’s ESOP scheme. These shares are expected to commence trading on AIM on 29 July 2025, bringing the total number of issued shares to 219,079,310. This move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance its market presence and operational capacity.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FTC is a Outperform.

Filtronic’s strong financial performance and strategic corporate developments are major positives. The robust pipeline of contracts and market expansions, combined with solid technical indicators, support a high overall score. However, the high valuation limits the score slightly.

Filtronic plc is a company specializing in the design and manufacture of products for the aerospace, defence, space, and telecoms infrastructure markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,577,148

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £347.1M

